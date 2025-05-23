Prima pagină » English » Maramureş Rally starts on Friday. Record number of Rally2 models at the start

The second stage of the National Rally Championship starts on Friday, with the Maramureş Rally having over 50 crews at the start and a record number of Rally2 models – 16.
Sursa foto: Facebook/Catalin Nicolaescu
Petru Mazilu
23 mai 2025, 13:20, English

The event starts at 15:30, with a festive start, and schedules three special stages on the first day, the last one taking place at night. Another 7 special stages follow on Saturday.

Among the favorites are the leaders of the general classification, Andrei Gîrtofan and Tudor Mârza (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2), winners of the first stage, in Harghita.

„I am happy to take part in this rally again, it is the fifth time for us to participate in the Maramureş Rally, a rally where we have very fond memories,” said Gîrtofan, in a press release from the Romanian Federation of Sports Automobiles.

His main opponents are the reigning national champion, Simone Tempestini (Porsche 997 RG-T), Norbert Maior (Citroën C3 Rally2), as well as the experienced Bogdan Marişca (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2).