Marcel Ciolacu, about the PSD congress: In principle, it remains on February 29

PSD's acting head Marcel Ciolacu has said on Monday that, in principle, the congress of the Social Democratic Party will be held on February 29, in case the situation in Romania will not worsen, due to coronavirus.

"In principle, it remains on February 29, if the situation regarding the coronavirus will not worsen in Romania. (...) If the situation is normal, then we will hold the Congress on February 29", Marcel Ciolacu said during a press conference.

The interim leader of the PSD has also said that the management team will be composed of the president, five first vice-presidents and eight vice-presidents, without the position of executive president.

