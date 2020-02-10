Marcel Ciolacu: I have browsed the Government program that no one will vote for. Copy-paste from PSD

PSD's acting head Marcel Ciolacu on Monday has ironized the government's program of Ludovic Orban, saying that it "continues to be copy-paste from the PSD program". Ciolacu has branded Orban Cabinet 2 as "the government that no one will vote for".

PSD's interim leader Marcel Ciolacu has said in a press conference on Monday that after browsing the government program proposed by Orban Government 2, he concluded that it "continues to be copy-paste from the PSD program".

"We also browsed a bit of the Government's governance program that no one will vote for. This is how we have understood so far from the statements of all the political forces and all the deputies. We were expecting some corrections for the second governance program. They still came with copy-pastes from the PSD's governance program. At least we would like the public not to attack that government program if they keep copying it", Ciolacu said.

He has announced that on Wednesday, 19 February, PSD will have an Executive Office meeting which will determine what the social-democrats will do on the day of the vote for Ludovic Orban 2 Cabinet.

