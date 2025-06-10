Ministry of Culture Control Body sent to Brukenthal Museum

According to a press release from the ministry, Natalia Intotero ordered, on Tuesday morning, the sending of the ministry’s Control Body to the museum institution, „following media appearances regarding the organization of a private event within the Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu”,

According to the cited source, at the level of the Ministry of Culture, there was no prior information regarding the organization of this event within the museum.

„The Ministry of Culture treats with the utmost seriousness any situation that may affect the integrity of the national cultural heritage and reiterates its commitment to transparency and accountability in the administration of subordinate institutions.

The results of the checks carried out by the Control Body will be publicly communicated as soon as the mission is completed,” the statement reads.

According to Ora de Sibiu, the party on Saturday evening, organized in the courtyard of the History Museum, sparked several controversies after Andrew Tate also attended the event.