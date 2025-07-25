Prima pagină » English » Moldovan President Maia Sandu received by King Charles III

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, met with King Charles III during her official visit to the United Kingdom. She was received by the British monarch at his residence in Sandringham. During her visit to the United Kingdom, Maia Sandu also met with the British Prime Minister.
Foto: Facebook/maia.sandu
Iris Duțescu
25 iul. 2025, 12:53, English

„I thank His Majesty King Charles III for the warm welcome at his residence in Sandringham. The support of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland gives us the confidence to move resolutely forward on the path of democracy,” Maia Sandu wrote on her Facebook page.

In the UK, Maia Sandu also met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

„We discussed how we can strengthen the friendship between Moldova and the United Kingdom, how we can make Moldova stronger, attract British investment and create jobs at home,” Maia Sandu tweeted.