Moldovan President Maia Sandu received by King Charles III

„I thank His Majesty King Charles III for the warm welcome at his residence in Sandringham. The support of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland gives us the confidence to move resolutely forward on the path of democracy,” Maia Sandu wrote on her Facebook page.

In the UK, Maia Sandu also met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

„We discussed how we can strengthen the friendship between Moldova and the United Kingdom, how we can make Moldova stronger, attract British investment and create jobs at home,” Maia Sandu tweeted.