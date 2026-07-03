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New treatment for patients recovering from stroke in Galați

The President of the Galați County Council (CJ), Costel Fotea, announced on Friday, on his Facebook page, that at the Galați County Hospital, patients who have suffered a Cerebral Vascular Accident (CVA) can recover with the help of a transcranial magnetic stimulation device (rTMS).
New treatment for patients recovering from stroke in Galați
Sursă foto: Facebook / Costel Fotea
Laura Buciu
03 iul. 2026, 14:19, English
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„At the Neurology Department of the Galați County Hospital, the first recovery programs for patients who have suffered cerebrovascular accidents have begun to be applied, with the help of the transcranial magnetic stimulation device, purchased by the Galați County Council, within the project „The Brain is a Priority””, announces the President of the County Council, Costel Fotea.

The first patient to benefit from this therapy is a woman, diagnosed with aphasia, a speech disorder that occurs after a stroke.

The rTMS device uses an innovative recovery technology, based on the stimulation of neuronal activity, through magnetic fields.

Therapy with this type of device helps to recover functions damaged after a stroke, such as motor functions, speech and cognitive abilities.

This type of therapy is also recommended for people diagnosed with other diseases, such as Parkinson’s, multiple sclerosis, severe migraines or other neurological conditions. rTMS treatment programs include between 5 and 20 sessions.

According to Fotea, Doctors at the Galati County Hospital will also use rTMS technology for research, through clinical studies that will contribute to the development of scientific works, but also to the improvement of treatment methods.

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