Nicușor Dan confirmed the conversation with Donald Trump: „thanks for the warm congratulations”

28 mai 2025

The confirmation was made through a message published on the X platform.

”Honored to speak with @POTUS and thank him for his warm congratulations and strong leadership. The U.S. is Romania’s closest ally and vital strategic partner. I reaffirmed my steadfast commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership across all shared priorities. I look forward to close cooperation with President Trump and his Administration. God bless the enduring Romania–U.S. friendship!”, wrote Nicușor Dan.

The telephone conversation took place on Tuesday evening. Initially, this was announced by political sources. The discussion, initiated by Donald Trump, covered topics such as the partnership between the two countries and the war in Ukraine.