Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan: It has become extremely cheap to pay for a thousand voices to drown out a legitimate voice

Nicușor Dan: It has become extremely cheap to pay for a thousand voices to drown out a legitimate voice

President Nicușor Dan warns that manipulation through social media represents one of the most significant challenges to democracy and draws attention to the risk that legitimate voices will be drowned out by coordinated online campaigns.
Nicușor Dan: It has become extremely cheap to pay for a thousand voices to drown out a legitimate voice
Sursa foto: ALEXANDRU DOBRE / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
20 oct. 2026, 14:26, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

“How do we ensure that the fundamental principle of democracy—one person, one voice, one vote—is upheld, while obviously preserving freedom of expression and freedom of association? Because we’re seeing that it has become extremely cheap to pay for a thousand voices to drown out a legitimate one,” Nicușor Dan said Tuesday at the “Rule of Law Forum.”

He pointed out that one of the major challenges for democracy is communication on social media.

The head of state also spoke about the importance of dialogue and compromise in reaching consensus, warning that a society in which each group remains in its own bubble cannot build functional democratic mechanisms.

“Both protest and outcry are legitimate democratic means, and they must be used. However, dialogue is also needed, and compromise is also needed to reach consensus,” the president stated.

Referring to the rule of law, Nicușor Dan said that it must be understood in terms of how institutions function, the level of corruption, and the ability of institutions to monitor and hold each other accountable in order to prevent abuses.

Recomandarea video

UE se îndreaptă către furtuna politică perfectă / “Suntem atacați din trei părți: SUA, Rusia și China” (Politico)
G4Media
Fiul lui Ion Țiriac se distrează pe seama propunerii americanilor: „Aș da milioane să văd asta”
GSP.ro
Franța impune restricții nocturne de de circulație la Paris după revoltele violente, jafuri și incendieri. Sunt peste 2.500 de arestări și pagube de sute de milioane de euro
Gandul
Un băiat de 20 de ani s-a aruncat în fața trenului, în stația Constantin Brâncoveanu. Informații de ultimă oră
Cancan
Marea campioană a pierdut toată averea de milioane și a plecat la Dubai: „L-am descoperit pe Iisus. O iau de la zero la 38 de ani”
Prosport
Ministru uitat într-o cameră, „vizirul administrației” și atmosferă anostă la audieri. Avize pozitive pe bandă rulantă pentru „oamenii lui Luca Niculescu”
Libertatea
Când trebuie depus dosarul de pensionare și în cât timp vine prima pensie? Termenele pe care trebuie să le știe toți românii
CSID
De ce japonezii fac schimbul de ulei la fiecare 5.000 de kilometri, iar europenii o fac de până la 6 ori mai rar?
Promotor