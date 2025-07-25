Nicușor Dan promises investment and political stability at Salzburg Industrialists’ Summit

Attending the Salzburg Industrialists’ Summit, Romanian President Nicușor Dan made a compelling appeal to the Austrian business community, urging them to invest in Romania and emphasizing the strategic opportunities in the defense, energy, infrastructure, and logistics sectors.

„Romania is significantly expanding its defense industry. Our sector offers real opportunities for companies that understand the strategic importance of this moment,” the Head of State told Austrian business leaders.

The President highlighted that Romania can help address the skilled labor shortage in Austria by providing a “well-educated workforce” and proposed a two-way economic partnership: “We want to create more opportunities for Romanian companies to invest in Austria as well.”

In addition to the economic promises, Nicușor Dan also assured political stability

“Our government will take urgent measures in the coming days to address immediate challenges. However, in the medium and long term, Romania will return to a predictable fiscal and legislative system.”

An important message was also related to Romania’s integration into the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD): “We are in the middle of the process and we hope to complete it by the end of next year.”

In his speech, the President also discussed the reconstruction of Ukraine, where he identified a natural collaboration between Austrian expertise and Romania’s strategic position: “The port of Constanța will continue to develop, and the Danube will become a major logistical artery in the region.”

Nicușor Dan also announced the completion of the highway linking Constanța to the Hungarian border within three years: “100 kilometers are still missing in the mountainous area, but the contract has already been signed.”

In closing, the President called for Austria’s support in connecting East-West energy systems, stating that “Romania and Austria have what it takes to build a stronger economic partnership and a safer, more prosperous Europe for future generations.”