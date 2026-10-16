Nicuşor Dan to ask allies for capabilities to counter drone threats

The discussion takes place against the backdrop of persistent drone threats. The latest incident occurred just this Thursday, when a vessel was struck near Sulina.

„We find ourselves in the same situation as last year, when we had hundreds of aerial drones near the Danube border. Now, we are seeing them at the land border,” stated Nicuşor Dan.

He explained that, through NATO, the Romanian state has also been involved in the European SAFE project.

„We have a 13-billion-euro investment in military equipment here,” Dan said.

He explained that last year he had asked allies to support Romania with capabilities to counter drone attacks.

„We asked our allies—before all that equipment arrived in Romania—to help us with specific capabilities to counter those attacks. And we succeeded in doing so with key countries in the alliance,” Dan stated.

„Therefore, we will follow the same course of action within NATO now. And I am optimistic that we will receive support until—as I mentioned—we have the capabilities we already have at our disposal,” Dan continued. On Thursday, President Nicuşor Dan met in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

The head of state was asked whether, in the wake of the drone attacks—should these drones prove to be Russian—he might invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, and how dangerous discussions surrounding Article 5 might become.

„I believe the primary factor is, of course, the mounting pressure from Russia; it is not just about this specific incident, but rather the broader set of events unfolding across Europe—in Estonia, the Baltic states, and Poland,” Dan stated.

Elaborating on his response, Dan noted that Russia is attempting to stir tensions within European societies.

„Russia has sought to create tensions within European societies—aiming to diminish public support for Ukraine. Our response must be clear: we will continue to support Ukraine,” Dan affirmed.

Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty allows any NATO member state to request consultations with its allies whenever it perceives a threat to its territorial integrity, political independence, or security.

However, it does not mandate military intervention by the allies. It is distinct from Article 5, which stipulates that „an armed attack against one member state shall be considered an attack against them all.”