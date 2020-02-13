Home
BUCHAREST, (13.02.2020, 13:28)
Oana Gavrila

Orange Posts EUR1.1B Turnover in 2019

Telecom operator Orange Romania posted a turnover of EUR1.112 billion in 2019, 1.2% lower compared with 2018, the company said Thursday.

In the fourth quarter, Orange Romania's turnover grew 2.4% on the year, to EUR299 million.

At the end of 2019, Orange Romania had 10.94 million customers on the mobile, fixed and TV services, up 1.7% compared with end-2018.

Orange's cable and satellite television service, Orange Home TV, had over 540,000 customers at the end of December, 7% more than at the end of December 2018. Fixed broadband services had 352,000 customers, up 23% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

Mobile data consumption grew 37% in 2019 compared with 2018, the telecom operator said.

In 2019, Orange's 4G services were available to 98.13% of Romania's general population and 100% of the urban population. Its 5G network included Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi by the end of 2019.

The company's Orange Money service had over 179,000 customers at the end of the fourth quarter, up 40% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.

