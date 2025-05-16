Over 56,000 Romanians living abroad have already cast their votes

According to data from the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) available as of Friday at 1 p.m., a total of 56,211 Romanian citizens living abroad have voted. Of these, 53,072 used supplementary lists, while 3,139 opted for postal voting.

The electoral process is taking place in 966 polling stations organized outside of Romania.

Voting statistics by country are as follows: Italy – 7,630 votes; Spain – 6,155 votes; Germany – 6,023 votes; the United Kingdom – 6,801 votes; and France – 2,479 votes. Additionally, in the Republic of Moldova, 11,902 people have cast their votes so far.

Romanians abroad began voting on Thursday, May 15. The first polling station to open was in Auckland, New Zealand.

In comparison, approximately 31,000 people voted in the diaspora during the first round of the presidential elections, highlighting a significant increase in turnout for the second round.