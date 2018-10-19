Pillar II Private Pension Funds Had Assets RON48.1B End-November

Net assets of mandatory private pension funds in Romania (Pillar II) stood at RON48.1 billion at the end of November 29018, up 23% on the year, according to financial watchdog data.

The biggest market share was held by NN (35.6%), followed by AZT Viitorul Tau (21.6%), and Metropolitan Life (14%), data from the Financial Supervisory Authority showed.

The nine funds on the market had 7.2 million contributors in total at the end of November. At the beginning of 2018, the number of contributors stood a 7 million.

The biggest share of mandatory private pensions funds' assets was tied in state paper in November (62.6% – RON30.2 billion), followed by equity (19.3% – RON9.3 billion), and bank deposits (7.8% – RON3.7 billion).

The average yield of Pillar II funds for the past 24 months stood at 4.2% at the end of November.

