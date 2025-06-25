PNL Iași President: Works on the Unirii Highway are blocked. We risk losing PNRR funds

PNL MP from Iași, Alexandru Muraru, warns that the progress of the works on the Unirii Highway (A8) is extremely slow.

In an official press statement sent on Wednesday, Muraru draws attention to the fact that, although the works on the Moțca–Târgu Neamț section began over a year ago, only 10% of the project has been completed, and the construction site is practically blocked.

The liberal parliamentarian claims that this delay endangers the absorption of European funds allocated through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which have a deadline for use at the end of 2026. He asks the Ministry of Transport to urgently present an intervention plan and a detailed report on each section of the highway.

„The A8 highway is an essential project for the development of Moldova and for Romania’s strategic security. We have a duty to deliver concrete results, not just promises,” said Alexandru Muraru.