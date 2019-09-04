President Decorates Romanian Diplomat Killed in Afghanistan

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that he decided to decorate a Romanian diplomat killed in a terrorist attack at the country’s embassy to Kabul with the Star of Romania order in rank of knight, with a war insignia.

The president offered condolences for his family and also wished a speedy recovery to the other Romanian diplomat injured in the attack.

The head of state previously condemned the “cowardly attack” on the Romanian embassy and reiterated the country’s commitment to fight terrorism globally.

Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministers announced on Monday that a Romanian diplomat was killed and another was seriously injured, following a terrorist attack at the embassy in Afghanistan on Monday evening.

According to the minister, the attack was a sustained assault which lasted hours and structurally damaged the embassy building to the point where it will have to be relocated. The victim was 43-years old and was part of the security structure of Romania’s diplomatic mission to Kabul.

