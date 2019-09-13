Prime Minister Fires Several ALDE Secretaries of State

Romanian PM Viorica Dancila fired on Friday several secretary of states from the ALDE party, within several ministries, weeks after their party decided to leave the ruling coalition.

Among them, Government Deputy Secretary Andreea Lambru was also relieved of her duties.

Six of the secretaries of state were fired at their own request, from offices the finance, labor and environment ministries, but also the chairman of the National Authority for Persons with Disabilities, Vlad Chiotan, as well as the deputy chairman of the National Agency for Protected Natural Areas, Petre Ionel.

Three others were dismissed from their offices without requesting it.

Former Romanian ruling coalition party ALDE decided on August 26 to leave the coalition and join the political opposition.

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.