Prime Minister: Opposition No-Confidence Motion Will Fail Again

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that the opposition’s announced no-confidence motion against the government will fail, citing the fact that none of the previous attempts to depose the social-democrat executive succeeded.

“The no-confidence motion with which the opposition threatens us will not pass this time either. They tried this before, not too long ago, and failed lamentably. They failed to pass it when they came before the Parliament without a vision, government program and government team. And they are doing the same, having no alternative and not the slightest idea of what they will do the following day,” the prime minister said.

The chief of cabinet called the opposition’s attempt to depose her cabinet “destructive” and “unserious”.

Earlier in the day, Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban announced that the motion had been signed by 237 MPs and will be filed at the beginning of next week.

He added that the party is also negotiating further support for the act, including with social-democrat MPs.

In order to pass, the no-confidence motion must be voted by at least 233 MPs in a joint session of the Parliament.

