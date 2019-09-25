Home
English
BUCHAREST, (astăzi, 18:35)
Ionut Preda

Prime Minister: Opposition No-Confidence Motion Will Fail Again

Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Wednesday that the opposition’s announced no-confidence motion against the government will fail, citing the fact that none of the previous attempts to depose the social-democrat executive succeeded.

15 afişări
Imaginea articolului Prime Minister: Opposition No-Confidence Motion Will Fail Again

Prime Minister: Opposition No-Confidence Motion Will Fail Again

“The no-confidence motion with which the opposition threatens us will not pass this time either. They tried this before, not too long ago, and failed lamentably. They failed to pass it when they came before the Parliament without a vision, government program and government team. And they are doing the same, having no alternative and not the slightest idea of what they will do the following day,” the prime minister said.

The chief of cabinet called the opposition’s attempt to depose her cabinet “destructive” and “unserious”.

Earlier in the day, Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban announced that the motion had been signed by 237 MPs and will be filed at the beginning of next week.

He added that the party is also negotiating further support for the act, including with social-democrat MPs.

In order to pass, the no-confidence motion must be voted by at least 233 MPs in a joint session of the Parliament.

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.

CTP, REACȚIE DURĂ după ce olandezul a ucis-o pe fetiţa din Gura Șuții!

TACATACA.PROSPORT.RO

Adopţia care a cutremurat America. O familie a înfiat o fetiţă de „opt ani”, care s-a dovedit a fi o pitică PSIHOPATĂ de 22 de ani. „Micuţa” Natalia din Ucraina promite răzbunare: „Ţi-am pus otravă în cafea. O să-ţi ucid copiii în somn”

GANDUL.INFO

ATENŢIE în ce monedă vă ţineţi economiile! Analiştii anunţă PRĂPĂDUL: La cât va ajunge euro. Leul se va...

ZF.RO

Ce AVERE are Dan Barna, omul care poate deveni următorul preşedinte al României

BUSINESSMAGAZIN.RO

Expoziţia internaţională pentru echipamente militare - Accent pe nevoile forţelor terestre europene

MONITORULAPARARII.RO

Producătorul chinez XIAOMI a reinventat telefonul! Are ecran pe toată suprafaţa şi cameră de 108 MEGAPIXELI

GO4IT.RO

Al cincilea atac la Adina Florea

MONITORULJUSTITIEI.RO

Viteza reală cu care se circulă în Bucureşti. Experiment pe Bd. Magheru - VIDEO

PROMOTOR.RO

 

ULTIMA ORǍ vezi mai multe

ŞTIRILE ZILEI

Preluarea fără cost a materialelor de presă (text, foto si/sau video), purtătoare de drepturi de proprietate intelectuală, este aprobată de către www.mediafax.ro doar în limita a 250 de semne. Spaţiile şi URL-ul/hyperlink-ul nu sunt luate în considerare în numerotarea semnelor. Preluarea de informaţii poate fi făcută numai în acord cu termenii agreaţi şi menţionaţi aici