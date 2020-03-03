PSD will vote against Cîţu Government

The Social-Democrats will ensure the quorum in the joint plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate and will vote "against" the Cîţu Government's installment, sources from the PSD have declared for MEDIAFAX.

Adrian Oros, the Agriculture minister, Costel Alexe, the minister for the Environment, and Nicolae Ciucă, Defence minister, received positive opinions on Tuesday.

Lucian Heiuş, designated for the Finance portfolio, Cătălin Predoiu, designated for the Justice Ministry, and Ion ştefan, proposed for Development, received negative opinions.

At the beginning of next week, there will be a new sitting of the Parliament's leadership, in which the day of the installing vote will be set in the plenary meeting for Cîţu Cabinet.

