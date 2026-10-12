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Rollover of nearly 3 million euros for Loto 6/49

The Romanian Lottery announced on Monday morning that a rollover of nearly 3 million euros has accumulated for the Loto 6/49 game. Additionally, there is a rollover of nearly 2 million euros for the Joker game. The next draws will take place on Thursday.
Rollover of nearly 3 million euros for Loto 6/49
Sursa foto: Loteria Română
Petru Mazilu
12 oct. 2026, 13:30, English
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The Romanian Lottery stated that new draws for Loto 6/49, Noroc, Joker, Noroc Plus, Loto 5/40, and Super Noroc will be held on Thursday, following the draws on Sunday, October 11, during which the Lottery awarded over 27,000 prizes totaling more than 4.82 million lei.

According to the source, the Loto 6/49 game shows a Category I rollover exceeding 14.68 million lei (over 2.74 million euros). For Noroc, a cumulative rollover of over 2.60 million lei (over 487,500 euros) is up for grabs.

For Joker, a Category I rollover of over 9.31 million lei (over 1.74 million euros) is recorded. A rollover of over 116,700 lei (over 21,800 euros) is available in Category II, while the Category III rollover exceeds 67,200 lei. For Noroc Plus, a Category I rollover of over 169,900 lei (over 31,800 euros) is recorded. A Category I jackpot worth over 481,500 lei (over 90,100 euros) is up for grabs in the Super Noroc game.

In Sunday’s Loto 5/40 draw, a Category I prize of 2,456,420 lei and a Category II prize of 70,729 lei were won. The winning tickets were purchased via joaca.loto.ro and AmParcat.ro, the Romanian Lottery stated.

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