Romania at risk of losing 11.9 billion euros from PNRR

Romania has so far collected 9.4 billion euros from PNRR, an amount that will be supplemented by another 1.279 billion euros by June 10. However, the authorities have only paid 8.3 billion euros to beneficiaries, and of the total projects, investments worth 8 billion euros are considered at high risk of non-implementation. To these must be added 3.9 billion euros identified by the European Commission, bringing the total at risk to 11.9 billion, Marcel Boloș announced.

Among the financing alternatives discussed are replacing delayed projects with others from the Anghel Saligny National Program or from the national budget, but these solutions are also under analysis.

“The physical progress that the Investment Commission requested to remain on the grant component is 50%, over 50%,” said Boloș.

Regarding the tax reform, Romania has until June 4 to present a coherent plan, in line with the commitments made in milestone 207 of the PNRR. The European Commission expects clear progress, and any delays risk repercussions.

Boloș reiterated that the tax reform includes four essential components: property taxation, changing the micro-enterprise regime, restructuring tax facilities and reducing spending. The Commission will formulate recommendations on June 4, with final decisions to be discussed in the ECOFIN Council on June 20.