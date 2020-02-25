Romania Private Lending Grows 0.8% on Month in January

15 views

Private lending in Romania grew 0.8% in nominal terms and 0.4% in real terms in January compared with December 2019, to RON269.646 billion, central bank data showed Tuesday.

Local currency lending, which accounted for 67.3% of all private lending in Romania, increased 0.2% on the month in January but declined by 0.2% in real terms. Foreign currency lending grew 1.9% when expressed in lei and 1.9% when expressed in euros, the central bank said.

Compared with January 2019, private lending in Romania grew 6.9% in nominal terms and 3.2% in real terms, as local currency lending grew 10% nominally and 6.2% in real terms. Foreign currency lending grew by 1.1% when expressed in lei and declined 0.2% when expressed in euros.

Deposits of non-government resident customers stood at RON364.541 billion in January, 0.9% lower compared with December, the data showed.

Deposits grew 10% in nominal terms and 6.2% in real terms in January compared with January 2019.

Government credit grew 2.7% in January compared with December, to RON119.4 billion. Compared with January 2019, government credit grew 13.8% in nominal terms and 9.8% in real terms.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.