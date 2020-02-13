Romania's Current Account Gap Widens to EUR10.47B in 2019

Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR10.478 billion in 2019, compared with a deficit of EUR8.86 billion in 2018, central bank data showed Thursday.

The primary income balance, which covers funds from investment and employment, posted a deficit of EUR3.234 billion in 2019, compared with a deficit of EUR3.767 billion in 2018.

The goods and services balance recorded a deficit of EUR8.805 billion compared with a deficit of EUR6.445 billion in 2018.

The secondary income balance posted a surplus of EUR1.561 billion in 2019, from a surplus of EUR1.252 billion in 2018.

Foreign direct investment stood at EUR5.296 billion in 2019, compared with EUR5.266 billion in 2018.

Of total FDI, equity stakes (including estimated net reinvestment of earnings) amounted to EUR5.177 billion, while net intra-group lending stood at EUR119 million, the data showed.

Romania's total external debt grew by EUR6.159 billion from end-2018, standing at EUR106 billion at the end of 2019. Long-term debt stood at EUR72.74 billion, accounting for 68.6% of the total external debt.

Pentru cele mai importante ştiri ale zilei, transmise în timp real şi prezentate echidistant, daţi LIKE paginii noastre de Facebook!

Dacă ţi-a plăcut articolul, urmăreşte MEDIAFAX.RO pe FACEBOOK »

Conținutul website-ului www.mediafax.ro este destinat exclusiv informării și uzului dumneavoastră personal. Este interzisă republicarea conținutului acestui site în lipsa unui acord din partea MEDIAFAX. Pentru a obține acest acord, vă rugăm să ne contactați la adresa vanzari@mediafax.ro.