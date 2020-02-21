Romanian Government Authorizes Geotech Investigation in Offshore Midia Block

Romania's interim economy minister Virgil Popescu issued a permit Friday allowing geotechnical investigation for the offshore Midia gas project developed by Black Sea Oil & Gas.

Geotech investigations are needed for the underwater pipeline that will transport gas from the offshore platform to shore.

The Midia Gas Development Project comprises the Ana and Doina gas fields which were discovered in 2007 and 1995 respectively. Both are of latest Miocene to Dacian age, shallow marine sandstone (shore face) reservoirs, some 120 km offshore Romania, in the XV Midia Shallow area where the water depths are of 70 meters.

Black Sea Oil & Gas expects its first gas extractions from the Midia offshore development in the first quarter of 2021, CEO Mark Beacom said recently.

