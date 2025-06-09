Romania’s ambassador to the USA met with Trump’s emissary for Ukraine

Through a message posted on social media, the Romanian Embassy in the US announced the meeting between Andrei Muraru and General Keith Kellogg. During the meeting, Muraru emphasized the constant involvement of the Romanian state in supporting Ukraine. The discussions also focused on the prospects for ending the war in a framework that ensures regional stability.

The diplomat reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to strengthening the defense of NATO’s eastern flank, by increasing the defense budget and by the presence of American troops on national territory.

General Kellogg appreciated Romania’s involvement in maintaining regional security and for the close cooperation with the United States of America within the Strategic Partnership.