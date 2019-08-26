Home
Ruling Coalition Party ALDE to Support Opposition No-Confidence Motion

Current Romanian ruling coalition party ALDE will support a no-confidence motion announced by the opposition liberal party against the government, after the party’s leadership will decide to go into opposition on Monday, political sources told MEDIAFAX.

According to the sources, ALDE will make several crucial decisions in Monday’s Central Political Bureau meeting, such as withdrawing their ministers from the cabinet and forming an alliance with opposition party Pro Romania.

They added that the party will also probably support a no-confidence motion against the social-democrat government, announced by the country’s largest opposition party PNL.

Without ALDE, the social democrats lack the required support to maintain a majority and will have to seek a coalition with another party, or negotiate the support of independent or minority MPs.

