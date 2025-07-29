Selly announces the opening of a new resort on the Romanian coast

The Nibiru resort is not exclusively dedicated to young people, but aims to attract visitors of all ages. „In Nibiru, we have something for everyone; we all deserve a quality experience on the coast. It will be open every day during the cultural season, with daily shows,” Selly emphasized.

„Today, we are announcing four functional projects: a huge open-air mall, an event space with a capacity of 50,000 people – one of the largest in the world – a spectacular amusement park, and the largest nightclub on the planet, with a capacity of 30,000 people,” Selly said at the launch.

The investment for the first phase of the project amounts to 50 million euros.

Nibiru aims to become an exclusive destination, offering entertainment and tourist facilities that are unique in Romania.