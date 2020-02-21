Six Romanians from Diamond Princess ship arrive in the country on Saturday with a military plane

Six Romanians aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, who have expressed their wish to return to the country, will arrive on Friday night in Berlin, from where they will be taken by a Ministry of Defence's aircraft and brought to Bucharest.

20 views

According to a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest, the six Romanians were tested before boarding the plane in Tokyo and the results were negative regarding coronavirus infection.

"All six Romanian citizens who have expressed their wish to return to the country have been taken by the Italian government on board the aircraft made available under the European Civil Protection Mechanism. Prior to the embarkation they were tested by the mobile medical team, the results of the tests being negative for the infection with COVID-19 (Coronavirus)", the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

According to them, the plane will land in Berlin on Friday night, from where the Romanians will be taken by an aircraft made available by the Ministry of National Defence. According to estimates, they are to land in Bucharest on Saturday morning.

Regarding the two Romanian citizens infected with coronavirus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that they are still hospitalized in Japan and their health is good.

"The Romanian Embassy in Tokyo is in contact with the two hospitalized Romanian citizens, as well as to the other nine Romanian citizens, crew members, who have decided to stay on the cruise ship", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.