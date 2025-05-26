Tánczos Barna: From today, Romania will have a responsible, applied and balanced president

„Congratulations, Mr. President Nicuşor Dan! From today, Romania will have a responsible, applied and balanced president”, posted Tánczos Barna.

The minister expresses his hope that the future government will be the same, „because the coming weeks will not be easy. The new executive will have to find the best combination of measures to reduce state spending and eliminate waste, consolidate revenues and relaunch economic growth”.

„A robust economy and a solid potential for economic growth are the most important pillars in this period full of internal and external challenges. Any excess for the sake of populism will aggravate the consequences of the wrong decisions of the past”, the minister sends.