The Constitutional Court rejected the AUR’s referral regarding the „austerity” law

As a result, the package of measures for which the Government has assumed responsibility is deemed constitutional.

On June 7, the Government took responsibility in Parliament for the first package of fiscal measures.

Following this, the AUR announced its intention to file a motion of no confidence, which was ultimately rejected on July 14.

The day after, the AUR submitted a complaint of unconstitutionality against the „austerity” law that had been adopted by the government when it assumed responsibility.