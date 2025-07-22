Prima pagină » English » The Constitutional Court rejected the AUR’s referral regarding the „austerity” law

The Constitutional Court rejected the AUR’s referral regarding the „austerity” law

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court rejected the AUR's referral regarding the "austerity" law.
The Constitutional Court rejected the AUR's referral regarding the
Foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Andreea Tobias
22 iul. 2025, 14:07, English

As a result, the package of measures for which the Government has assumed responsibility is deemed constitutional.

On June 7, the Government took responsibility in Parliament for the first package of fiscal measures.

Following this, the AUR announced its intention to file a motion of no confidence, which was ultimately rejected on July 14.

The day after, the AUR submitted a complaint of unconstitutionality against the „austerity” law that had been adopted by the government when it assumed responsibility.

Citește și