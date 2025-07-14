The government allocates 17.8 million lei for desalination equipment in Mureș

On Monday, the Romanian government approved, at the proposal of the Ministry of Development, an allocation of 17.8 million lei from the Budget Reserve Fund for the purchase of drinking water desalination equipment in Mureș County.

The decision comes in the context of a major ecological crisis triggered by water entering the Praid salt mine following heavy rains.

The incident led to a dangerous increase in the salt concentration in the drinking water in the localities of Târnăveni, Fântânele, and Suplac, leaving thousands of residents without access to clean water.

As a result, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) decided to start a process of desalinating the Târnava Mică River, and the Ministry of the Environment identified a rapid technological solution to resume the supply of drinking water to the three affected communities.

„We are coming to the aid of people affected by the salinization of drinking water. The necessary funds will be transferred to the county authority and the local authority in Târnăveni for the purchase of water desalination equipment,” said Development Minister Cseke Attila.