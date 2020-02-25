The Italian citizen suspected of coronavirus hospitalized in Sibiu has a favorable evolution

The 30-year-old Italian citizen, who had arrived in Sibiu with an airline from Vienna and is hospitalized with fever, is in a stable condition, with a favorable evolution, the doctors of the Emergency Hospital Sibiu reported on Tuesday.

41 views

The spokesman for the Sibiu County Emergency Clinical Hospital, Decebal Todăriţă, has said on Tuesday that the Italian hospitalized on Monday with febrile syndrome is in better condition.

"The man is currently asymptomatic, stable, with a favorable evolution from the condition when he was brought to the Infectious Diseases Section. The man undergoes the usual flu tests and is carefully monitored within the department, where he is under isolation", Todariţă said.

The samples for specific tests including for the coronavirus were transmitted to the Clinical Hospital in Timişoara and the results are expected.

The Italian arrived in Sibiu on the Venice-Vienna-Sibiu route and when he arrived at the Airport he had fever. Taking into account the condition of the man and the area from which he was coming, the measure of his emergency admission and hospitalization was taken.

As an additional measure, the disinfection of arrivals flows at Sibiu Airport was ensured.

If you liked this story, please follow MEDIAFAX.RO on FACEBOOK »

The content of mediafax.ro is for your information only. Republishing or using this content is forbidden without express consent of MEDIAFAX. For this consent, please ask for it by mail at vanzari@mediafax.ro.