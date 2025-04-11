The largest adventure park in southeastern Romania reopens on Friday. The EscapeLand tourist complex is located in the Gârboavele Forest, near the city of Galați. In the first two seasons, the adventure park had approximately 25,000 visitors.

The “EscapeLand” adventure park near the city of Galați reopens on Friday, April 11, for the third season. In the first two years, the recreational area built by the Galați County Council was successful, being visited by numerous tourists.

„Good news for lovers of spending free time in the middle of nature. Starting today, April 11, we are reopening the EscapeLand Adventure Park in the Gârboavele Forest, for the third season. In the first two seasons, the park attracted a total of almost 25,000 visitors, both adults and many children. Moreover, the Adventure Park has become a point of attraction for visitors from other counties as well,” said Costel Fotea, president of the Galați County Council.

The most important recreational area in the southeast of the country is reopening, while work is underway on setting up new facilities inside. Among other things, the park will have a 10-meter-high climbing tower for children and adults, with an automatic support system.

The recreational area will also be equipped with a suspended bobsleigh track with two alpine coaster-type installations for summer and winter. The circuit will have a unique sector in the country where the descent will be made only with the help of gravity.

The designer was asked to be the longest suspended bobsled track in the country. The new facility will emphasize adrenaline, with numerous curves, routes through the trees, steep descents and underground tunnels. As part of the investment, bicycle paths will also be arranged, with varying degrees of difficulty, over a length of over five kilometers, playgrounds for children and relaxation areas for adults.

„We are preparing new surprises for thrill seekers. In addition to the 15 climbing routes and two zip lines already existing, the Adventure Park will be expanded and equipped with new objectives this year. We will build a suspended bobsleigh with a length of over 900 meters (there will be two tracks with a total length of 1.5 km), but there will also be a suspended sled, on a magnetic cushion, with a very high degree of difficulty, with speeds of 40 – 50 km/hour, for those seeking maximum adrenaline. As part of this investment, worth over 15 million lei, new bicycle paths, playgrounds for children and new relaxation areas for adults are also being arranged. By adding these objectives, the Gârboavele Forest will be one of the most beautiful and most attractive recreational areas in the South-East Region”, explained the president of the Galați CJ.

The Adventure Park in Gârboavele Forest was inaugurated in 2023.