The medical cards system is not working

The medical cards system was not working, on Friday morning, and family physicians could not prescribe treatments to patients.

The medical cards system failed again on Friday morning at 8.00. This is not the first time this is happening, doctors are complaining that the system frequently has errors and they cannot perform their activity.

The representatives of the family physicians argue that, under these conditions, they cannot prescribe treatments to the patients. The law says that doctors must check in the electronic system whether the patient is insured in order to prescribe prescriptions settled by National Health Insurance House (CNAS).

The worst situation was recorded in July 2019, when the medical cards system did not work for more than two weeks. Then, CNAS representatives announced that all medical services, medicines and medical devices are being offered offline.

