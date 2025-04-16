The site for the Timişoara Regional Oncology Institute was handed over

According to the Timiş DSP, a new step is being taken for the development of the oncology infrastructure in the western region by handing over the site for the Timişoara Regional Oncology Institute.

„The event marks the transition to the detailed technical design stage, which will be followed by the actual execution of the works, according to the recently concluded design and execution contract. The new medical unit will significantly contribute to increasing the diagnostic and treatment capacity of oncological diseases, responding to a pressing public health need at regional and national level,” reports the Timiş DSP.

Once completed, the institution will ensure patients’ access to advanced medical services, focused on personalized treatments. DSP Timiş promises that the new Institute will become a reference point in the management of oncological pathology for the counties in the western region of Romania.