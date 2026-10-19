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The UDMR will support the government proposed by Luca Niculescu. What conditions did Kelemen set?

UDMR President Kelemen Hunor announced on Monday that the party will support the government proposed by Luca Niculescu in the confidence vote. Kelemen specified that the UDMR will not be part of the government and made its support conditional on respect for the rights of the Hungarian minority.
The UDMR will support the government proposed by Luca Niculescu. What conditions did Kelemen set?
Kelemen Hunor/ Foto: ALEXANDRU DOBRE/MEDIAFAX FOTO
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
19 oct. 2026, 14:26, English
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Kelemen Hunor announced that granting the vote of confidence is contingent upon guaranteeing the rights of national minorities and allocating adequate resources for Hungarian-language education.

“We support the government’s confirmation under clear conditions: respect for minority rights and support for Hungarian-language education. Thus, we want every child to be able to learn in their mother tongue, from kindergarten through university, and for there to be the necessary funding, sufficient teachers, and textbooks in Hungarian. The government must also support the operation of our cultural institutions,” reads the message posted on Facebook by the UDMR leader.

Kelemen also said that support in Parliament will be expressed strictly through votes for the projects and priorities agreed upon in the signed political agreement, emphasizing that an agreement has been reached regarding support for this year’s budget amendment and the adoption of the 2027 state budget.

“In the Romanian Parliament, we will support the government’s work on the issues and under the conditions we have agreed upon. We have already reached an agreement on supporting this year’s budget amendment and the adoption of the 2027 state budget. In both cases, we insist that local governments have the funds necessary for their operations. Next year’s budget must also support investments to stimulate the economy,” the UDMR president added.

The announcement comes amid preparations for the swearing-in of the new government. Hearings for the candidates nominated for ministerial positions in the cabinet led by Luca Niculescu will begin on Monday in the joint parliamentary committees and will continue on Tuesday.

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