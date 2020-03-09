Three Government employees, suspected of coronavirus

Three people working at the Romanian Government are suspected of coronavirus. Acting prime minister Ludovic Orban has announced on Monday that an epidemiological investigation is taking place at the Government.

The Romanian Government has specified that, in the context of the epidemiological investigation that is currently being carried out in relation to the 42-year-old woman from Bucharest, confirmed with coronavirus (COVID-19) on 8 March, checks are being carried out regarding possible contacts with the personnel performing activities in the Romanian Government building.

The interim prime minister says that currently three persons working in the Government are suspected of coronavirus: one person from "services" department and two employees at the Government's General Secretariat.

"For the news story to be complete, it was not the government, it was in the working apparatus of the government. There are several people, one of whom is a service person, i.e. he is not actually employed, works at the catering company, and there are two others who are employed at the General Secretariat of the Government. All those who came in contact with the 42-year-old woman infected with coronavirus are at home and most likely have been tested to see if they have the infection", Ludovic Orban said.

