Tusk, about Iohannis: He is gardener, carpenter, dreamer, good leader, he builds, doesn't destroy

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis received the European "Coudenhove-Kalergi" Award for outstanding merits. EPP's leader, Donald Tusk, praised him. The European official said that Iohannis is "a good leader, he builds, does not destroy, a dreamer, but at the same time with his feet on the ground.

President Klaus Iohannis received at the Cotroceni Palace the European Award "Coudenhove-Kalergi" for 2020, for the special merits as politician, his dedication to European values and his contribution to Romania's integration into the European community.

The Wednesday's event, at Cotroceni Palace, was attended by European People's Party (EPP)'s leader Donald Tusk.

"It is hard to find a better metaphor - carpenter, gardener, all that people need from a leader is here: patience, kindness, attention, the ability to create, an ability to solve problems. A good leader builds, does not destroy. He is a dreamer, but at the same time he is with his feet on the ground. I know what I'm talking about, because my dad and grandfather were carpenters. He is a politician who inspires confidence in people. It is a sign of hope for them. It's something, isn't it?", Donald Tusk said.

The former European Council president added that Klaus Iohannis does not manipulate emotionally and defends the values many politicians reject.

“Klaus Iohannis is an exceptional politician. People follow him even if he tells the truth and does not manipulate emotionally. Perhaps this is also why I follow him: he defends the values rejected by many politicians, a fact that nowadays requires courage. He found the key to the hearts of people, without giving up to populism temptations. Therefore, allow me to evoke some pictures with the today's ceremony hero. You know him very well, there is no need to remind anyone in Romania of him, although he is modest and does not like to talk about him: Klaus Iohannis", Tusk concluded.

