Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Romania, in Buzău and Bucharest

Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Romania, a 73-year-old woman from Buzau and a 60-year-old man from Bucharest, with the number of people suffering from this new type of virus reaching 17, the Strategic Communication Group has announced.

The 73-year-old woman from Râmnicu-Sărat arrived at the Emergency Unit of the districtual Hospital Buzău on Sunday evening. She had returned from the Italian city of Rimini in early March.

The latest data transmitted by the authorities indicated that, at national level, there are 27 persons in quarantine and over 11.000 in isolation at home. The number is down, as many Romanians left the isolation.

Another 11.198 people are in isolation at home and are under medical supervision.

Up to date, of the 17 patients with coronavirus, five have been declared cured and have been discharged.

