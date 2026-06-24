Two new metropolitan trains nearing completion in Bucharest and Iași

The investments aim to modernize the railway infrastructure, electrify some lines, build passages and purchase electric trains, with the aim of offering a fast and non-polluting alternative to road transport. The announcement was made by the Secretary of State in the Ministry of Transport, Horațiu Cosma, who stated that the projects represent a new step in the expansion of the metropolitan train network in Romania.

According to the official, the project intended for the Iași metropolitan area includes the construction of three road crossings and four pedestrian crossings. The documentation also provides for the arrangement of 16 new stopping points and the modernization of seven existing stations.

At the same time, the Socola – Holboca line will be electrified and the railway level crossings will be modernized. The project includes the installation of new signaling systems, the construction of modern and accessible platforms, as well as the renewal of the railway infrastructure on the Nicolina – Bârnova, Ciurea and Podu Iloaiei – Iași sectors.

Five electric trains for the Bucharest – Ilfov area

Investments in the railway infrastructure and the acquisition of five new electric trains are planned on the Gara de Nord – Chitila – Scroviștea route. The project includes the electrification and modernization of the railway, as well as the construction of an uneven road crossing in the Scroviștea area.

Five underground pedestrian passages and five pedestrian overpasses will also be arranged. Two new stopping points are planned, at Chitila 2 and Buciumeni, as well as the modernization of ten existing stations and halts. The documentation also includes the creation of Park & ​​Ride facilities, designed to facilitate the transfer between road and rail transport.

Horațiu Cosma claims that the investments go beyond the modernization of the railway infrastructure and aim to change the way transport is carried out in large urban agglomerations.

„These projects do not only mean investments in the railway, but a paradigm shift in urban and metropolitan mobility. People must have the opportunity to quickly, safely and comfortably reach their workplace, school or the city center, without wasting hours in traffic”, said the Secretary of State.

He recalled that, after the projects developed for Brașov and Târgu Mureș, the authorities are continuing to expand the metropolitan train network. „After Brașov and Târgu Mureș, today we are taking a new step towards developing the metropolitan train network in Romania. This is the direction in which all major European cities are heading, and Romania can no longer afford to lag behind,” said Horațiu Cosma.

The official added that investments in public transport will continue.