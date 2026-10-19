Violent incident at a school in Bistrița. A student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife

The incident took place Monday morning at a school in the city of Bistrița. According to the Bistrița-Năsăud County Police Inspectorate, police received a 112 emergency call reporting that a seventh-grade student had allegedly attacked a teacher and another student with a knife.

The 13-year-old boy was subdued by police, and the two injured individuals were taken by medical crews to the hospital.

How the Attack Unfolded

Local sources told MEDIAFAX that the incident did not take place in the attacker’s own classroom. He was reportedly looking for a sixth-grade student, and the teacher intervened, at which point she was attacked.

“That student was from this school, in seventh grade, and went looking for a sixth-grade student, saying he was of a different religion—he claimed the student was Indian—but the school says it has no Indian students. Maybe it’s a case of mistaken identity, due to his appearance,” said General School Inspector Vasile Șteopoaie, as quoted by the local publication Timp Online.

The inspector specified that the assailant is Romanian and had been transferred from Spain.

The student reportedly announced the attack on TikTok: “I’ve been planning this for 8 months”

According to local media, the seventh-grade student reportedly announced on TikTok what he was about to do, claiming he had been preparing for this moment for eight months.

“I’ve been planning this for 8 months! See you in Valhalla! I’m doing it! They have no idea how dangerous I am!” he reportedly said in the videos and stories he posted, according to Timp Online.

Before Monday morning’s attack, the boy reportedly filmed a story in which he appeared wearing a balaclava and a motorcycle helmet, with a knife in his hand.

The injured teacher and student are in stable condition

Representatives of the Bistrița County Emergency Clinical Hospital reported that the two victims—a 28-year-old teacher and a 12-year-old student—have injuries sustained during the assault.

Both patients are conscious, stable, and frightened. The teacher is being treated in the UPU-SMURD emergency unit, and the student in the pediatric emergency unit.

The incident caused panic and turmoil among the students, requiring additional medical response teams.

According to the Bistrița-Năsăud County Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU), 14 other people were medically evaluated after suffering panic attacks. These included 13 minors, aged between 12 and 16, and one 55-year-old adult.

Following the evaluations, a 13-year-old student, who had a grade 0 head injury, was transported to the Bistrița Pediatric Emergency Department for further evaluation.

A SMURD first-response team, a SMURD mobile intensive care unit, a County Ambulance Service crew with a doctor, and a specialized vehicle for transporting personnel and multiple victims responded to the scene.

Case Filed for Attempted Aggravated Murder

The Bistrița-Năsăud County Police Inspectorate reported that the case regarding the attempted aggravated murder had been referred to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bistrița-Năsăud Tribunal.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine all the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Acting Minister of Education Calls for Legislative Changes

Following the incident, Acting Minister of Education Mihai Dimian called for changes to the law to protect teachers who are threatened or assaulted.

He is also calling for the introduction of special criminal protections for teachers and the adoption of rapid measures to restrict access to schools.