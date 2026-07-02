When could the price at the pump drop? Bolojan points to the second half of July

According to the Chief Executive, a possible legislative intervention could be discussed in an extraordinary session of Parliament.

“During this period, with the expiration of the capping scheme, two important things happened,” the Prime Minister said.

First, he explained, geopolitical tensions in the Gulf have diminished, and this was reflected on international markets by the return of the price of a barrel of crude oil to pre-conflict levels.

However, Bolojan stressed, this decrease was not fully transferred to diesel, a fuel in high demand during this period. The second factor that influenced prices at the pump is the return of excise duty to the previous level, with the end of the capping scheme, which meant an increase of approximately 36 bani per liter.

Second half of July, the deadline indicated by the Government

The Prime Minister stated that, following discussions with representatives of fuel distribution companies, the Government found that current prices are still influenced by stocks purchased 10–15 days ago, at high values.

“These stocks will run out in the coming days, and companies will enter with products purchased at much lower prices,” said Bolojan.

Consequently, he added, the decrease in fuel prices should be visible gradually, and in the second half of July they should approach the levels existing before March.

Why diesel could remain slightly more expensive

The Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that, in the case of diesel, the price could remain slightly higher than before the conflict, given that a large part of this fuel is imported. However, he emphasized that Romania partially benefits from the advantage of domestic processing. In the event that the downward trend is not confirmed, the Government has already prepared a new capping scheme, developed by the Ministry of Finance.

„If we do not see that the market adapts to reality, we will be able to promote this measure in Parliament, including in an extraordinary session,” Ilie Bolojan said.