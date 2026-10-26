When will the Niculescu Government deal with pension indexation? Sorin Grindeanu’s announcement

Sorin Grindeanu, PSD president, announced on Monday that the Niculescu Government could look at a possible indexation of pensions starting in 2027.

„After that rectification, absolutely necessary to cover, if you want, certain shortfalls in operating expenses at many entities in the Romanian state, let’s start discussing the 2027 budget. At that moment, be convinced that the PSD will respect what is written in the governing program,” said Sorin Grindeanu, from the PSD headquarters, on Monday.

Grindeanu promises pension indexation

However, the president of the party with the most ministers in the executive branch claims that pension indexation will take place, as will all the reforms included in the government program.

„I know for sure that this measure is included in the government program. Increasing pensions, also eliminating CASS for mothers, for veterans , and all the things that I announced and assumed and are part of the government program,” the PSD president also specifies.

How many budget adjustments does PSD announce?

Until discussions about pension indexation begin, Sorin Grindeanu says that the priority is the budget rectification, which he says may require two.

„It doesn’t have to be a pharmacy, it’s absolutely impossible to go down to the last decimal or hundredth or thousandth, if you want, in the state budget. But we have to have this up-to-date picture, after which we make the rectification so that the state can continue to function and after which we talk about the 2027 budget and there we will give the necessary explanations,” Grindeanu concluded.

Sorin Grindeanu met with the PSD leadership at the party headquarters on Monday, in a meeting of the National Political Bureau. PSD ministers from the Niculescu government also participated in the discussions.