Zegrean on the CCR decision: I really don’t understand why they made it now

The statements were made on Friday, on Antena 3 CNN.

„I really don’t understand why they made it now. (…) I don’t know what prompted them,” Augustin Zegrean replied.

However, the former CCR judge said that „the situation is not that serious,” because parliamentarians can improve the legislative framework through a new law.

„According to the Constitution, this decision is suspended for 45 days (…) Parliament will have to agree with the CCR decision (…) Politicians will change it,” Zegrean said.

The CCR decided on Thursday that asset declarations should not include the assets and income of spouses and children and declared the article that provides for the publication of asset declarations unconstitutional. The CCR decision cannot be appealed, being final and binding.