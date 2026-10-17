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Zece morți după ce un incendiu într-o stațiune de pe litoral în Bangladesh

Un incendiu puternic a distrus, sâmbătă, o stațiune de pe coastă din sud-estul Bangladeshului, provocând moartea a 10 persoane și rănirea altor patru, au transmis autoritățile.
Zece morți după ce un incendiu într-o stațiune de pe litoral în Bangladesh
Laura Buciu
17 oct. 2026, 15:11, Știri externe
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Urmărește-ne în Discover

Incendiul a izbucnit la „Tuptup Resto and Resort” din Inani, localitate situată în districtul Cox’s Bazar, în apropierea Golfului Bengal.

Zona este o destinație populară pentru turiștii locali, potrivit The Independent.

Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain, director adjunct al Serviciului de Pompieri și Apărare Civilă din district, a declarat că flăcările s-au extins rapid prin structura din lemn, care avea trei etaje.

Printre cei uciși în incident s-au numărat și copii, deși nu au fost oferite detalii suplimentare.

Rămâne, în prezent, neclar ce a provocat incendiul soldat cu zece morți.

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