Zece morți după ce un incendiu într-o stațiune de pe litoral în Bangladesh

Incendiul a izbucnit la „Tuptup Resto and Resort” din Inani, localitate situată în districtul Cox’s Bazar, în apropierea Golfului Bengal.

Zona este o destinație populară pentru turiștii locali, potrivit The Independent.

Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain, director adjunct al Serviciului de Pompieri și Apărare Civilă din district, a declarat că flăcările s-au extins rapid prin structura din lemn, care avea trei etaje.

Printre cei uciși în incident s-au numărat și copii, deși nu au fost oferite detalii suplimentare.

Rămâne, în prezent, neclar ce a provocat incendiul soldat cu zece morți.

10 Dead in Fire at Wooden Resort in Cox’s Bazar, Six Injured

The death toll from a fire at a wooden resort on Patowar Tek Beach in Inani, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, has risen to 10. Six other burn victims are receiving treatment at Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital. The fire is suspected to have originated from a stove in the resort’s kitchen.

Six of the 10 victims have been identified as Israt Jahan Maliha (30) and Milita Mehejabin Alvi (23) from Banasree, Dhaka; Laila Jahan Nabila (27) and Nafista Mim (27) from Khilgaon; Fariha Kabir (33) from Chuadanga; and five-year-old Faizan Ahmed.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 a.m. at the resort, located beside Marine Drive Road. Firefighters from the Ukhiya Fire Station, approximately 18 kilometres away, took more than 30 minutes to reach the scene and began rescue operations at around 8:00 a.m.

Brigadier General Sultanul Afreen Junaid, Director General of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the resort, known as Tuptup Resort, did not have a fire safety licence.

— Basherkella – বাঁশেরকেল্লা (@basherkella) October 17, 2026