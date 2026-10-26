Zelenski: Rachetele de apărare pentru Ucraina așteaptă de o lună aprobarea lui Hegseth pentru livrare

Președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a afirmat luni, într-o postare pe X, că Ucraina așteaptă de o lună aprobarea din partea secretarului american al Apărării, Pete Hegseth, de livrare a rachetelor de apărare aeriană.

Este vorba despre rachetele pentru sistemele sale de apărare antiaeriană Patriot și NASAMS, pentru care aliații Ucrainei au plătit deja.

„Am dat instrucțiuni echipei noastre să ridice din nou această problemă în discuție cu partea americană”, a spus Zelenski în mesajul său publicat pe X.

I held a coordination call on the situation with weapons supplies from our partners and efforts to restore energy infrastructure following Russian strikes. Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi reported on the work underway in the regions. I thank every repair crew and all energy companies that are fully carrying out their assigned tasks. The work is continuing virtually nonstop, and we are using the equipment reserves we have built up. I expect the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy, and other agencies involved to communicate in a timely and sufficient manner the need to replenish these reserves.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs reported on the supply of air defense interceptors to Ukraine, first and foremost Patriot missiles. We are working on several tracks – with the United States, Europe, and other partners that have stocks of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. In particular, we have been waiting for nearly a month for Mr. Hegseth to sign off on missiles for Patriots and NASAMS. I instructed our team to raise this with the American side once again. Conversations with other countries are also ongoing.

We also discussed preparations for the November Ramstein meeting. It is important to speed up the implementation of decisions that have been on the table for some time. Every support package is an opportunity to protect people’s lives. Thank you to everyone who is providing real support and, in particular, helping speed up these critically important deliveries.

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 26, 2026