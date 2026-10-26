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Zelenski: Rachetele de apărare pentru Ucraina așteaptă de o lună aprobarea lui Hegseth pentru livrare

Ucraina așteaptă de aproape o lună ca secretarul american al Apărării, Pete Hegseth, să aprobe livrarea rachetelor pentru sistemele sale de apărare aeriană Patriot și NASAMS, a declarat luni președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski.
Zelenski: Rachetele de apărare pentru Ucraina așteaptă de o lună aprobarea lui Hegseth pentru livrare
Diana Nunuț
26 oct. 2026, 16:10, Știri externe
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Președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a afirmat luni, într-o postare pe X, că Ucraina așteaptă de o lună aprobarea din partea secretarului american al Apărării, Pete Hegseth, de livrare a rachetelor de apărare aeriană.

Este vorba despre rachetele pentru sistemele sale de apărare antiaeriană Patriot și NASAMS, pentru care aliații Ucrainei au plătit deja.

„Am dat instrucțiuni echipei noastre să ridice din nou această problemă în discuție cu partea americană”, a spus Zelenski în mesajul său publicat pe X.

Ucraina obține rachetele de interceptare Patriot prin mai multe canale, inclusiv prin programul PURL a NATO, un mecanism prin care aliații de la Kiev finanțează achizițiile de arme din SUA, a declarat un înalt oficial militar ucrainean, potrivit The Kyiv Independent. 

Lotul care așteaptă aprobarea lui Hegseth este „semnificativ”

Un înalt oficial ucrainean a declarat anterior pentru sursa citată că lotul care așteaptă aprobarea lui Hegseth este unul „semnificativ”.

Informația vine în contextul în care recent, Ucraina s-a confruntat cu întreruperi repetate ale sistemelor sale de avertizare timpurie împotriva rachetelor balistice rusești, care se bazează pe informații furnizate de serviciile secrete americane.

Kievul a întâmpinat, de asemenea, probleme cu serviciul Starlink de nivel militar, Starshield, afectând operațiunile cu drone ale Ucrainei, inclusiv utilizarea dronelor de interceptare pentru a contracara dronele de atac rusești.

Totuși, la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, conexiunea a fost restabilită.

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