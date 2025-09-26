Prima pagină » Comunicate » 3D-printed tyres and a vehicle with spherical wheels: Hankook showcases the mobility of tomorrow

3D-printed tyres and a vehicle with spherical wheels: Hankook showcases the mobility of tomorrow

Korean premium tyre manufacturer Hankook showcased two concepts illustrating what the mobility of tomorrow could look like at its “Design Innovation Day 2025”: a sustainable, 3D-printed tyre and a robotic platform that allows vehicles to manoeuvre in all directions.
Mediafax
26 sept. 2025, 11:18, Comunicate

The Sustainable Concept Tyre is produced layer by layer in a 3D printer. It uses recycled and renewable raw materials and features an organic tread design with forms based on natural efficiency principles. The prototype was developed in collaboration with engineering partner Harvestance, using Ntop design software. The goal of this concept is resource-efficient production, lasting durability and easy recycling.

The two-seater PathCruizer mobility pod, which is powered by the WheelBot 2 robotic platform uses special spherical wheels that can roll in all directions allowing the PathCruizer to move sideways, diagonally, or turn on the spot. This innovative functionality allows for precise manoeuvres in airport passenger boarding bridges, or as a flexible means of transport in urban mobility hubs. Hankook developed the technology in conjunction with robotics startup CALMANTECH.

