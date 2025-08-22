Dagrofa Denmark joins EMD’s Retail Group

To offer even more benefits to its millions of retail customers, European Marketing Distribution (EMD) is strengthening its presence in Scandinavia. Following the recently announced integration of Swedish retailer Axfood, Dagrofa from Denmark will become another EMD member of the EMD Retail Group in 2026. Dagrofa has held an EMD share since 2002.

For clarification: While EMD and its member companies focus on the procurement and marketing of successful private label products, the EMD members united in the Retail Group also provide cross-border services and marketing concepts in cooperation with leading multinational A-brand manufacturers.

