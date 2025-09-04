Europe’s Digital Paradox: Citizens Feel Abandoned by Companies and Authorities on Cybersecurity – yet They also Don’t Protect Themselves

The study highlights widespread fear of identity theft and concern over the severe impact of cyberattacks on democracy and businesses. It underscores the urgent need for improved security measures at both the personal and institutional levels. The pan-European survey paints a vivid picture of a populace grappling with digital anxieties.
„Our results paint an alarming picture: Europeans are increasingly living in fear of digital threats. At the same time, there is a lack of alternatives to the digital dependency trap from abroad”, says Rolf Schumann, Co-CEO of Schwarz Digits. „This report serves as a crucial wake-up call for individuals, companies and governments alike to foster greater digital literacy and invest in robust, accessible sovereign security solutions.”
Citeşte comunicatul integral la adresa: http://comunicate.mediafax.biz/Pages/Public/Comunicate.aspx?comunicatId=21232