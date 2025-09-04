Prima pagină » Comunicate » Europe’s Digital Paradox: Citizens Feel Abandoned by Companies and Authorities on Cybersecurity – yet They also Don’t Protect Themselves

A representative cybersecurity study commissioned by Schwarz Digits and conducted among 14,000 citizens in 14 European countries reveals a remarkable paradox: While a vast majority of Europeans express significant concerns about digital threats and the sovereignty of their data, a considerable portion of them remain underprepared and vulnerable.
04 sept. 2025

The study highlights widespread fear of identity theft and concern over the severe impact of cyberattacks on democracy and businesses. It underscores the urgent need for improved security measures at both the personal and institutional levels. The pan-European survey paints a vivid picture of a populace grappling with digital anxieties.

„Our results paint an alarming picture: Europeans are increasingly living in fear of digital threats. At the same time, there is a lack of alternatives to the digital dependency trap from abroad”, says Rolf Schumann, Co-CEO of Schwarz Digits. „This report serves as a crucial wake-up call for individuals, companies and governments alike to foster greater digital literacy and invest in robust, accessible sovereign security solutions.”

