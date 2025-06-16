Gorenje continues long-term partnership with EHF Champions League

Gorenje, one of the leading European home appliance manufacturers and part of Hisense Europe, continues its long-term partnership with the Machineseeker EHF Champions League – and for the first time will also become a seasonal partner of the EHF Champions League Women. The announcement was made on Sunday at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne.

Having started their sponsorship in 2017 as regional partners of the men’s European topflight, Gorenje has played an ever increasing, active role in all areas of the competition. As a premium partner since 2022, the brand now advances to become Official Partner of both the men’s and women’s EHF Champions League.

Citeşte comunicatul integral la adresa: http://comunicate.mediafax.biz/Pages/Public/Comunicate.aspx?comunicatId=21014