2026 will be the Year of Constantin Brâncuși, decreed the Romanian President

The year 2026 will be the Year of Constantin Brâncuși, decided by the two Chambers of Parliament, which approved a law to this effect by a majority vote. The document was promulgated on Thursday by President Nicușor Dan.

According to the law, the Parliament, the Presidential Administration, the Government, local public administration authorities, as well as public institutions subordinated or coordinated by them may organize or provide logistical and material support for cultural, artistic or educational events dedicated to celebrating the life and work of Constantin Brâncuși.

Also, all these institutions can allocate funds from their own budgets for the organization and proper conduct of the events provided for in the law, within the limits of the approved budget allocations.